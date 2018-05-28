Filed Under:Accident, Car Crash, Gas Station Fire, Lauderhill

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A gas pump burst into flames Monday afternoon after a car slammed into a Chevron gas station in Lauderhill.

A mother and daughter are fine after another vehicle hit their car, causing their vehicle to lose control and slam into the gas pump at the Chevron gas station on State Road 7 and Northwest 16th Street, authorities said.

 

Firefighters responded to the scene shortly after 1 p.m. and put out the fire, authorities said.

The gas station clerk pressed the emergency button to stop all operations and shut off gas for everyone.

There were no injuries caused by this accident, fire officials said.

