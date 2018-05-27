Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A rainy Sunday morning on South Beach gave way to an overcast afternoon this Memorial Day Weekend.

“Man, the weather has been crazy this weekend. It’s been raining but we’re making the fun out of it,” said Shar Garrett, who’s celebrating her birthday and is visiting from Mississippi.

“The weather’s been kind of tough, very windy. A lot of rain intermittently,” said Matt Hatchway, who’s in town for a bachelor party. “We were not expecting this at all. We were hoping for some blue skies. But we’re just going to roll with it.”

Before the rain stopped, people were walking around with umbrellas. Some did not mind getting wet.

Those who came from far for what’s known as Urban Beach Week told us they’re trying to make the best of their time on Miami Beach.

“It rained a lot but not enough to stop me trying to party down here,” said Dean, a tourist.

“It’s crazy. We couldn’t rent no jet skis or nothing,” said tourist Phalyn Daniels.

“We just chilled out last night. We’re like, ‘Lets go back in. It’s raining too much,’” said Scottie Scott, who’s visiting from Virginia.

Some businesses also said they were impacted by the rain.

“Now it’s very slow so we cannot make too much money. People no came,” said Milagros, a server at a local restaurant.

The Air & Sea Show, although delayed, did go on, minus a small portion.

“It’s great to come out here on Memorial Day and see all the planes flying around and see the ships, it’s just great,” said Willie Hawkins, a tourist.

City Manager Jimmy Morales said Sunday afternoon the rain did impact the attendance at some of the events the city planned but overall he’s pleased with how the event has gone so far this year.