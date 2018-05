Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

It was one year ago that Delma Noel-Pratt was sworn in as the police chief in Miami Gardens, a city that far too often is in the news for the wrong reasons.

But in her time leading the department, Chief Noel-Pratt has already made a difference.

CBS4 Anchor Lauren Pastrana spent some time with the chief, and offered us this report.