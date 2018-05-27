Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police in Miami are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.

The accident was located on the exit ramp leaving the Rickenbacker Causeway.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, two patients were transported from the scene of the crash.

One female patient had serious injuries to her leg.

Rescue workers say they were performing CPR on a male patient.

Both were transported as trauma alerts to Ryder Trauma Center.

The exit ramp leaving the Rickenbacker Causeway has been shut down while police investigate.

Two lanes at Southwest 26th Road and South Miami Avenue are also closed.