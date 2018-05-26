Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — There is a flood watch in effect for South Florida through Sunday as subtropical storm Alberto, the first named storm of the 2018 hurricane season, moves slowly through the Caribbean Sea..

Tropical storm watches are now posted for portions of the coastlines in Mexico and Cuba.

There is a tropical storm watch posted for parts of the Gulf Coast from the Florida Panhandle southwest of Tallahassee to the New Orleans metropolitan area.

At 5 a.m. EDT, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Alberto was moving north-northeastward toward the Yucatan Channel and was centered about 95 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. Its top sustained winds were 40 mph. A gradual strengthening was expected through the weekend as it moves north.

The U.S. was expected to start feeling Alberto’s effects Saturday. The hurricane center said up to 12 inches of rain was possible across the Florida Keys and southern and southwestern Florida. Residents in the storm’s expected path were advised to monitor the storm’s progress.

“Flooding potential will increase across this region early next week as Alberto is forecast to slow down after it moves inland,” the hurricane center said.

The National Weather Service said a flash flood watch would be in effect from Saturday evening through Tuesday evening for southeastern Mississippi, southwestern Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle. A storm surge watch was also issued for parts of Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana.

A subtropical storm has a less defined and cooler center than a tropical storm, and its strongest winds are found farther from its center. Subtropical storms can develop into tropical storms, which in turn can strengthen into hurricanes. Alberto comes ahead of schedule: the six-month hurricane season doesn’t begin until June 1.

Parts of Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana have already seen heavy rain this week, and further deluges could leave those areas vulnerable to flash flooding and river flooding. Some beachfront and riverfront communities are already handing out sandbags.

