PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A Sears store in Pembroke Pines is shut down after a fight between two men at the Pembroke Lakes Mall ends in gunfire and one person is hurt.

Police got a call around 2:00 p.m. for a fight that broke out inside Sears while shoppers were inside.

During the fight, which took place between two men who apparently knew each other, one pulled out a gun and fired one shot.

Officers are investigating a fight between two known subjects at Sears within Pembroke Lakes Mall. A firearm was discharged and there is a victim with minor injuries. The suspect fled, but the area is secure. The mall remains open for business but Sears is closed temporarily. pic.twitter.com/EKZir4rKlx — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) May 25, 2018

The shooter fled the scene.

Police tweeted there is a victim who sustained minor injuries.

Police haven’t said if they are looking for a suspect but did say there is no threat to people shopping at the mall and the mall remains opens.

Sears, however, remains closed during the investigation.