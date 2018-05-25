Filed Under:Amber Diaz, Local TV, Pembroke Lakes Mall, Pembroke Pines, Shooting

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A Sears store in Pembroke Pines is shut down after a fight between two men at the Pembroke Lakes Mall ends in gunfire and one person is hurt.

Police got a call around 2:00 p.m. for a fight that broke out inside Sears while shoppers were inside.

During the fight, which took place between two men who apparently knew each other, one pulled out a gun and fired one shot.

The shooter fled the scene.

Police tweeted there is a victim who sustained minor injuries.

Police haven’t said if they are looking for a suspect but did say there is no threat to people shopping at the mall and the mall remains opens.

Sears, however, remains closed during the investigation.

