FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Atlantic hurricane season officially starts in one week and local and federal officials want to make sure you and your family are prepared for a storm.

Coming off a very active hurricane season and preparing for another one that could be busy, local and federal emergency managers met today to discuss how all levels of government will work together to keep South Floridians safe before, during, and after a hurricane.

While discussing preparedness with Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, officials from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service highlighted forecasting improvements.

“For the first time we are seeing improvements in intensity forecasting over the last several years. Track forecasting has been improving actually for much longer time,” explained Dr. Ed Rappaport, Deputy Director of the National Hurricane Center. “In fact, the errors now are much, much smaller than they used to be based on the average.”

The preparedness roundtable comes as the first named system of the season develops in the Caribbean, subtropical storm Alberto.

It serves as a reminder that it’s never too early to have your home and family ready.

“Just a healthy reminder as we start hurricane season that we all need to make sure we heed those preparation cautions and get ready,” said Wasserman Schultz.

NOAA estimates that the 2018 hurricane season will have 10 to 16 named storms, including five to nine hurricanes with one to four of those being major storms.

To help prepare, the state is launching a week long disaster preparedness sales tax holiday next Friday. It runs from June 1- June 7.