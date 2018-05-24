Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The National Hurricane Center reports that the tropical disturbance over the Yucatan Peninsula is gradually becoming better defined and now has a higher chance of development.

There is now a medium potential (40% chance) of development over the next 48 hours. Because this broad surface low-pressure system is battling some high wind shear and interacting with land, most of the convection associated with this system is to the east of the center.

As this disturbance lifts to the north into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, and environmental conditions become more favorable for development, there is a higher 80% chance this system could develop into a tropical or sub-tropical depression late Saturday in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

Regardless of development, our rain chance will remain high due to all the deep tropical moisture that is forecast to move in.

The European model has forecast rainfall totals ranging from 2 to 4 inches through Monday. The GFS model is forecasting rainfall totals ranging from 4 to 8 inches through Monday. The track will determine how much rain we will see.

Even if the center tracks to our west, we will be on the east side, or the dirty side, of the system and heavy downpours and flooding will be possible. Throughout the weekend folks living along the Gulf Coast and all of Florida need to closely monitor this disturbance.