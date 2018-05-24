Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — With beautiful plate by plate, by plate presentation, it’s tough not to begin the Taste of the Town segment on the tasting part. But, we’ll get to that.

Biella Ristorante is located in Sunny Isles Beach. The restaurant is sophisticated with a modern, yet formal feel.

Biella is the brainchild of owner Gonzalo Carnevalli and his family. It was created for diners who want to eat food that is reminiscent of traditional Italy but served in a modern ambiance.

“I want them to get the experience that they are in Europe. That’s the first focus and the theme of the restaurant. We brought a lot of chairs from Italy. The wallpaper came from France,

You’re in Sunny Isles but when you enter you are in Europe that’s the goal of Biella Ristorante,” said Gonzalo.

Named after a quaint town in the northern Italian region of Piedmont, Biella is all about enjoying the pure pleasure of savoring a meal down to the very last bite. Customers will be awed by the selections of high-end seafood on display – but don’t be fooled by the elegance. There’s a range of food and price points on the menu.

“You can eat inexpensively with a pizza or you can go high end with our lamb chops or lobster,” he said.

So, let’s get to the tasting part now and those Colorado lamb chops, first getting torched by Chef Jorge back in the kitchen and then plated sizzling and ready to eat.

“I’m at an Italian restaurant, but I could be at a steak place because Colorado lamb with this demi-glaze on top is perfection,” said CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

“It’s like going into heaven and back,” added Gonzalo.

Heaven is also in the duck ravioli’s made with ricotta cheese and topped with foie gras. “Rich, delicious, smooth and cooked to perfection,” said Petrillo after tasting one. “And those ravioli are cooked from scratch here every morning. I think that makes perfection,” Gonzalo said.

We sample the rich and fatty crispy pork belly with Italian sweet sauce – and then its pastrami short rib bites made with pickled mustard seeds and bread crumble.

“A lot of people think it’s too big. But when you try them, they melt in the mouth” Gonzalo said.

We end on bread pudding with caramelized apple and cinnamon ice-cream.

Biella Ristorante, where old world Italian meets modern cooking in a luxurious space.

Biella is open 7 days a week for dinner. They include lunch on the weekends.

For more info: www.biellaristorante.com