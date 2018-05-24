Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) — The families of two teens murdered in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre are suing the manufacturer and seller of the AR-15 used by Nikolas Cruz, saying they are partly responsible for the deadly Valentine’s Day attack.

The parents of Jaime Guttenberg and Alex Schachter have filed lawsuits against gunmaker American Outdoor Brands and gun seller Sunrise Tactical Supply, which is where Cruz purchased the weapon.

The lawsuit, filed in Broward County Circuit Court, says the Guttenberg and Schachter families hold both companies legally complicit for “the entirely foreseeable, deadly use of the assault-style weapons that they place on the market.”

Before the lawsuit can go forward, judges must first clarify that gun manufacturers and sellers can be sued by victims or their families.

A 2001 state law — Florida Statute 790.331 — explicitly prohibits state, county and city government agencies from suing businesses over legal manufacture and sale of weapons that are used in crimes.

The law does not, however, state whether victims can sue on similar grounds.

“A confusingly written Florida statute stands in the way,” the lawsuit says, noting that the students’ families will be forced to pay legal fees if they lose the case.

It is the first lawsuit against the firearm industry in Florida since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Others have been filed against Cruz, the family that took him in after his mother’s death and a school resource officer who didn’t enter the building during the attack.