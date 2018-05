Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after an overnight fire at a strip mall on Key Biscayne.

The several stores in the mall on Crandon Boulevard were damaged.

More than 30 firefighters battled the flames and tried to keep it from spreading to other buildings including a nearby post office.

One firefighter was hospitalized with minor injuries.

No word on what sparked the fire.