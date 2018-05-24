Filed Under:Adam Putnam, David Hogg, Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, NRA, Protest, Publix Supermarkets

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) — Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor turned student activist David Hogg is calling for a “die-in” at Publix Super Markets on Friday to protest the chains political donations to a pro-gun Republican gubernatorial candidate.

Hogg called Publix an #NRASellOut on his Twitter feed Wednesday.

Hogg wants his Twitter followers, and there are 800,000 of them, to “die-in” at Publix stores, which means lie on the ground inside the supermarkets for 12 minutes at 4pm Friday.

Hogg is critical of the Lakeland-based chain due to its donations to Adam Putnam. The supermarket has donated $670,000 in the past three years. . The former U.S. representative recently described himself as a proud National Rifle Association supporter and he has a top rating from the group.

Hogg also wants people to boycott the popular supermarket until the company publicly pulls their endorsement of Putnam.

Publix released a statement May 17, urging the company’s neutral political stance.

“We support bi-partisan, business-friendly candidates, regardless of political affiliation and we remain neutral on issues outside of our core business,” the statement read.

It is not known whether protesters will be forced to leave, or be arrested, if they lie down inside Publix stores.

A Publix statement also read, “We regret that some of our political contributions have led to an unintentional customer divide instead of our desire to support a growing economy in Florida. As a result of this situation, we are evaluating our processes to ensure that our giving better reflects our intended desire to support a strong economy and a healthy community.”

