FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for a pair of thieves who pulled off an unusual heist.

One of two suspects caught on surveillance video stealing $849 in quarters from gas station car wash change machine. (BSO)

Two men were caught on surveillance video stealing 3,396 quarters from a gas station car wash in Dania Beach. That adds up to a total of $849.

The crime took place at the Mobile gas station at 2109 Griffin Road on May 8.

The video shows the two men parking a silver four-door Ford Focus hatchback near the change machine.

While one of the men acted as a lookout, the second used a drill to make a large hole in the machine and that is how they drained all of the quarters.

If you recognize either of the suspects, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

