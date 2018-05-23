Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The National Transporation Safety Board has issued its initial report on the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse.

The 174-foot bridge, which was still under construction, collapsed March 15th onto SW 8th Street. Eight vehicles that were stopped below the bridge at the time of the collapse were fully or partially crushed; seven of those vehicles were occupied. O

One bridge worker and five vehicle occupants died, four bridge workers and four other people were injured.

At the time of the collapse, a construction crew was working on re-tensioning the number 11 diagonal member connecting the canopy and the deck at the north end of the bridge. A loud cracking sound that was heard before the bridge collapsed.

The NTSB report states the agency plans to focus on the bridge’s design, construction, and cracks that formed in it before it came tumbling down.

“While we still don’t know the ultimate cause of the bridge collapse, it’s reassuring that the NTSB is already laser-focused on the emergence of cracks on the structure,” said Nelson, who serves as the ranking Democrat of the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee that oversees the NTSB. “The victims’ families and the public expect nothing less than a thorough examination of this tragic event to prevent it from ever happening again.”

The bridge was built using an accelerated bridge construction method to minimize disruption of traffic.

On March 10th, the walkway, diagonals, and canopy, which had been built in a lot adjacent to SW 8th Street, was moved into position across the roadway and then lowered onto bridge piers.

In the next month, “NTSB will be conducting forensic examinations of several bridge structural components and destructive testing of multiple core and steel samples. All aspects of the collapse remain under investigation while the NTSB determines the probable cause, with the intent of issuing safety recommendations to prevent similar events.”