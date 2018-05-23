Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – April Schentrup, whose daughter Carmen was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting, aired several concerns at Tuesday’s Broward School Board meeting.

“Disappointing, frustrating,” she said. “I didn’t think that I would have to publicly speak about my concerns.”

At the meeting, April criticized Superintendent Robert Runcie and the staff that remains in place at the school.

“The same administration and school staff that allowed the worst tragedy in Broward schools history are still in charge of MSD security today. Where’s the accountability?” she asked.

April, a principal at a Broward school, says she decided to air her concerns publicly about the school’s safety publicly after they went on deaf ears.

“I actually voiced these same concerns,” said April. “I expressed these same frustrations. It’s not something that came out of the blue but I didn’t see action.”

CBS4 requested an interview with Superintendent Runcie to address these claims but were instead given a statement that read in part, “the District has taken numerous steps to enhance and reinforce safety protocols following the tragedy. The District continues to cooperate with law enforcement investigations.”