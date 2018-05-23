Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami police officer was rushed to the hospital after he was hurt in a violent crash with another vehicle.

It happened at SW 2nd Street and 17th Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

Miami police said before the crash, officers were alerted to a driver of a Nissan who was driving erratically in the area. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled and turned off his lights. Officers then discontinued their pursuit.

A short time later the crash happened.

Police said the crash did not appear to be intentional. The officer involved in the crash was not related to initial traffic stop.

The injured officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with a possible broken arm, according to police. The other driver was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.