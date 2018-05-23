Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade detectives are investigating a police-involved shooting that took place at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon in Opa-locka.

Investigators said the shooting happened after police tried to make a traffic stop of a Cadillac and the vehicle took off.

Police tracked the vehicle to Glorieta Gardens Apartment Complex, at 131 Avenue and Alexandria Drive, where the confrontation took place.

Cellphone video posted on Facebook showed the moments after the shooting. Video footage shows a wounded man lying on the lawn on the grounds of the complex and then being helped by paramedics.

“I was very nervous. I tried to calm down and I saw a man running and it terrified me,” witness Sharon Robeson said after the shooting.

“I don’t know if it was a chase or not. Twenty came rushing in and zoom and they jumped out and started shooting,” Robeson said. “All of us had to run in the building. I was upset. I understand they might have to do their job, but if no one has a gun out why jump out where there are mothers, elderly and kids?”

Police said they did not pursue the vehicle, but were lead to the apartment complex.

Investigators said they set up surveillance of same make and model of the vehicle that fled earlier. During the course of surveillance, three males approached the vehicle. They observed the males attempting to remove the license plate from the rear vehicle. They approached the men and a confrontation ensued and shots were fired.

A 29-year-old man was taken into custody and transported to the Ryder Trauma Center where he in stable condition.

Police said two other men fled, but were subsequently apprehended.