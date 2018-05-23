Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DELRAY BEACH (CBSMiami) — Delray Beach police officers responded to multiple 911 calls of a woman and two children on the roof of a townhouse.

The incident took place Saturday just after 4 p.m., according to police.

Investigators said a woman, 23, was acting erratically and refusing to listen to officers’ commands. She was perched on a narrow ledge over the garage of a townhouse, about 15-20-feet above the ground, according to police.

Police said two children, a boy, 1, and a girl, 3, stood with her.

Responding officers positioned themselves under the window and on the second floor, out the window and onto the ledge, police said.

Officers were able to get a hold of each child’s arm, other officers were able to open the window of an adjoining townhouse and eventually were able to rescue all of them.

Body camera video recorded the actions of the officers.

The woman, who may face criminal charges, was committed to a mental health facility under Florida’s Baker Act, according to police.

The Department of Children and Families has taken custody of the children and is conducting an investigation.