FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A rude awakening for a Pembroke Pines woman after a driver crashed into her home.

Pembroke Pines police say their officers tried to pull over a driver for speeding, but the car took off. The officers did not give chase.

A few minutes later police received a call that a car had slammed into a house. Arriving officers recognized the car as the one they tried to pull over.

“I was sleeping and all of the sudden there’s banging on the windows, there’s lights shining, there’s flashlights shining, and they are trying to get me up. I’m saying to myself ‘who is trying to break into the house’,” said homeowner Adele Fisher.

The driver of the car was arrested on traffic-related charges. A passenger was taken to the hospital to be checked out. No one inside the home was hurt.