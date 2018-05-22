Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Super Bowl could be returning to South Florida on a much more consistent basis.

The NFL is considering a rotating list of hosts for the Super Bowl, according to a report on Pro Football Talk.

The rotation would be between Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and either Arizona or New Orleans.

If put into effect, the rotation would begin in 2025.

Miami is already set to host Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

Rodney Barretto, head of the South Florida Super Bowl Host Committee, told CBS4’s Jim Berry he’d be thrilled if the rotation idea becomes reality.