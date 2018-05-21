Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for two would-be burglars suspected of trying to break into a marked BSO cruiser.

The incident caught on surveillance video, took place on April 30 at around 4:40 a.m. at an apartment complex near North Dixie Highway and East Commercial Boulevard in Oakland Park, according to police.

The video shows the suspects parking next to the BSO unit, then one is seen acting as a lookout, while the other attempts to break into the police unit, BSO said.

Authorities said the suspects left empty-handed, but not before trying to break the driver’s side window.

The suspects are described as having thin builds, both were wearing hoodies, and one wore a distinctive graphic T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-202-3121 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).