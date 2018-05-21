Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FLORIDA CITY (CBSMiami) — Two young siblings continue to recover after being shot in a drive-by as they played in the front yard of their Florida City home.

According to their mother, Katilia Bell, five-year-old Eric Wright and his nine-year-old half-sister Treasure Clark are improving greatly, despite each having been shot with a high caliber slug to the upper chest.

Bell told CBS4’s Gary Nelson, that Eric, also known as E.J., may be released from Kendall Regional Medical Center Monday night and Treasure may be released on Tuesday.

Both children are now listed in fair condition after originally being brought into the hospital in critical condition.

Their mother says she has no idea who was behind the shooting or the motive behind it.

The kids were simply playing in the yard Thursday at NW 7th Avenue and 12th Street when someone in a white car drove by and opened fire. The yard was full of kids and adults.

Bell says everyone knows her yard is always full of children.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.