Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DORAL (CBSMiami) – The man charged with opening fire inside Trump National Doral has made his first appearance before a judge.

Jonathan Oddi, 42, faces a number of charges including five counts of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, armed burglary with assault and grand theft.

The judge set bond at four million for the attempted murder charges and then ordered that he be held on no bond for two of the other charges.

Last Friday morning, Oddi, described as a fitness buff, carried an American flag into the lobby of the Trump National Doral and opened fire at a chandelier.

He then waited for police to arrive, and exchanged gunfire with officers who shot him in the legs and arrested him.

The motive for the shooting is unclear. During a briefing after the shooting. Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said Odipointed his gun at several people and shouted “anti-Trump” rhetoric before waiting for police to confront him.

“We don’t know what his intentions were in the long term, but we know what he was doing at the time — he was trying to engage our police officers in some kind of ambush-type attack,” Perez said.

In plotting the ambush, Perez added, “He did succeed, and he did lose.”

Oddi was shot in the legs multiple times by five officers who went into the lobby. One of the officers broke his wrist while confronting Oddi, but no resort employees or guests were hurt.

Oddi was born in South Africa and grew up in Argentina. He became a U.S. citizen in August.

One of his friends told CBS4’s Jim DeFede that Oddi used worked for DancingBear.com, a porn website where men wearing costume bear heads have sex with large groups of women. Oddi told his friend he stopped doing porn six years ago because he was afraid of contracting AIDS.

His friend added, “Well I guess this settles it, the Dancing Bear dances no more.”

On social media, Oddi lists himself as a fitness instructor, real-estate investor, and manager at Pegasus, a business dealing in minerals and gemstones.

A check of his records in Miami-Dade and Broward show only minor traffic infractions in Broward in 2010 and 2011. He was cited with driving without a license, no insurance, having improper equipment and speeding. Those citations were resolved and adjudication was withheld.