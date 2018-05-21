Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Drivers take note, a stretch of State Road 836, also known as the Dolphin Expressway, is being shutdown Monday night into Tuesday morning for construction.

Crews will be installing the structures that hold overhead signs.

According to the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority, the closure will start at 10:00 p.m. Monday night until 5:00 a.m. Tuesday.

All lanes and ramps will be closed on eastbound and westbound SR 836 between Northwest 42nd Avenue and Northwest 27th Avenue.

If you’re traveling overnight, side streets will be your only option.

There will be detour signs for drivers to follow.

If there is a weather delay, the closure may be moved to Tuesday, May 22.

Click here for more information.