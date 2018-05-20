Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede speaks to Senator Marco Rubio about the corporate tax cuts congress passed this year.

Are they working?

Are companies hiring more people and paying them better or are they keeping the money for themselves?

DeFede is then joined by Curtis Hunter, who is a Trump supporter and member of the corporate and securities practice group at Becker & Poliakoff, where his practice includes complex corporate tax matters,

