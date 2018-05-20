Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Folks in and around Downtown Fort Lauderdale are dealing with the effects of a water main break.

This on a day where there has been flooding in areas across Broward County.

The City of Fort Lauderdale is making emergency repairs to the broken water main, which is located on Broward Boulevard between Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest 5th Avenue.

City Manager Chris Lagerbloom says this will be a multi-day repair.

The city is planning on shutting down the road Sunday and Monday night.

“We think we have it sort of isolated but we want to make sure we have where it is before we start digging up the road,” said Lagerbloom.

As a precaution, a precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the following boundaries:

Northern: NW 4th Street

Southern: West Las Olas Blvd. and New River

Western: NW 7th Avenue

Eastern: SW 2nd Avenue

This will remain in effect until bacteriological surveys show that the water is safe to drink.

Residents are advised that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled.

A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.