MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several people have been hospitalized after a series of crashes on I-95 that took place early Saturday morning.

Just before 2 a.m. Miami Fire Rescue responded to a hit and run accident on the 62nd Street exit ramp off I-95 northbound.

While firefighters worked to extricate the driver of a Nissan SUV involved in the hit and run, a Toyota SUV lost control for unknown reasons and struck two Fire Rescue personnel before colliding with a City of Miami Fire Rescue Engine and a concrete wall.

Six people were transported to Ryder Trauma Center; four occupants of the Toyota SUV and two Fire Rescue workers.

A fifth occupant of the Toyota SUV was pronounced dead on scene.

The two Fire Rescue workers who were transported are currently in stable condition.

Northbound lanes on I-95 were shut down for approximately four hours while Florida Highway Patrol conducted its investigation.

All lanes have since been reopened.