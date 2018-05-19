Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WINDSOR (CBSMiami/CNN) – There was much mystery surrounding Meghan Markle’s wedding dress leading up to the ceremony.

Markle has chosen a modest white bridal gown designed by Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller for her wedding to Britain’s Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

British Waight Keller is the first female artistic director of the French fashion house, and is a fitting choice for Markle, who identifies as a feminist.

The details and designer of the wedding dress had been a closely guarded secret for months.

The long-sleeved haute couture gown with a simple bodice features a graphic open bateau neckline that delicately frames her shoulders. Markle is also wearing a five-meter-long veil and a tiara over a loose bun.

The silk tulle veil has a trim of hand-embroidered flowers, representing the flora of each of the 53 countries of the Commonwealth.

The bride arrived at the chapel in a 1950 burgundy Rolls-Royce belonging to the Queen, a car the monarch used for her first official engagement.

Waight Keller made history last year when it was announced she would be replacing Riccardo Tisci as Givenchy’s artistic director. Today, the 47-year-old is one few women at the helm of a Parisian fashion house.

Sculptural Hats And Fascinators On Show

It’s all on your head when a royal wedding is going on, as guests compete to wear the most elaborate hat. They didn’t disappoint during Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding celebrations on Satuday.

Friends, family members and celebrity guests turned out in an array of colorful and sculptural hats, fascinators and hatinators, some crafted by the world’s leading milliners.

From prominent human rights lawyer Amal Clooney in an artfully tilted canary yellow brim to US presenter Oprah Winfrey in a traditional cream wide-brimmed hat, there were plenty of interpretations of a look that is synonymous with British summer weddings.

For tastemaker and design expert Stephen Bayley, “A hat is not protection for the head, it’s a demonstration of the soul. Every nuance of style, shape, color betrays the ambitions and status of its wearer. It may be a pretty scene, but it’s also cruelly revealing.”

Fashion commentator, Caryn Franklin, said Amal Clooney was radiant in yellow: “(It’s) a wonderful tonal choice for her complexion.”

Her hat, designed by Stephen Jones, was also adorned with a chic sequin detailed mini-veil.

“Already a seasoned performer in front of the camera, her body language and grace is polished,” Franklin added of Clooney.

Oprah Winfrey wore a 70s inspired wide-brimmed hat by Philip Treacy — embellished with an extravagant floral arrangement. Dressed in dusty pink and cream — Winfrey takes on all the colors associated with spring-time weddings.

This year, many guests arrived wearing three dimensional sculptural shapes — with the majority going for bold styles where tradition meets contemporary.

That included Lady Kitty Spencer, who arrived at Windsor in a teal green fascinator with a knotted sculptural feature.

Fashion statement or a window into the soul, hats at weddings are always a talking point and this royal occasion proved no different.

