Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A rabies alert has been issued for the Kendall area after a raccoon tested positive, according to the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County.

The Department of Health is working with Miami-Dade Animal Services and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to identify any individuals who might have been exposed to the animal.

The rabies alert is for 60 days and includes the following boundaries in Miami-Dade County:

SW 152nd Street to the North,

SW 187th Street to the South,

SW 117th Avenue to the East,

SW 137th Avenue to the West.

An animal with rabies could infect other wild or domestic animals that have not been vaccinated against rabies. All domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies and all wildlife contact should be avoided, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes.

The disease affects the nervous system and can be deadly to warm-blooded animals and humans. The only treatment for human exposure is rabies-specific immune globulin and rabies immunization.

If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Miami-Dade Animal Services at 3-1-1.