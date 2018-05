Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child.

17-year-old Daina Bellegrade was last seen in the area of the 1700 block of Northwest 95th Street in Miami.

She was wearing a black t-shirt with khaki pants.

Daina is 5-foot-5 with black hair and brown eyes. She weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FDLE at 1-888-FL-MISSING or the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-8477.