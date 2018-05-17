Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami firefighter was arrested after he reportedly threatened a woman with a gun.

Kent Padmore, 50, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

According to his arrest report Padmore and the woman, who was married, had been in an “intimate” relationship for a year. That relationship ended about two weeks ago.

Last week, he waited for her to get off work and then ran up to her with a gun drawn as she sat in her Nissan Pathfinder.

She tried to push the gun away and the two struggled briefly.

Padmore told the woman, “Don’t do anything crazy, the safety is off,” according to the report.

The woman would later tell the police that she told him to get in so they could talk about the situation.

Padmore then got into the SUV, pointed the gun at his right temple and told her “You’re going to see me blow my brains out, it ends today.”

As he was talking, the woman was able to text her husband, telling him to call the police. He did.

The police arrived a short time later and arrested Padmore.