FLORIDA CITY (CBSMiami) – Two pediatric patients have been taken to the hospital following a shooting in South Florida.

The shooting took place in Florida City and the patients were airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue too the children to the trauma center from an address in Florida City.

According to Miami-Dade Police, they are investigating a shooting at 692 Northwest 12th Street.

It’s not known if the children were shot.