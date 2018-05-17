Filed Under:Airlifted, Children Hospitalized, Florida City, Kendall Regional Medical Center, Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue, Miami-Dade Police, Shooting

FLORIDA CITY (CBSMiami) – Two pediatric patients have been taken to the hospital following a shooting in South Florida.

The shooting took place in Florida City and the patients were airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue too the children to the trauma center from an address in Florida City.

According to Miami-Dade Police, they are investigating a shooting at 692 Northwest 12th Street.

It’s not known if the children were shot.

 

