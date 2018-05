Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A lightning strike has killed one person and critically injured another in Parkland.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department officials confirmed that the incident happened Wednesday afternoon, at around 2 p.m., at Hendrix Farms on Loxahatchee Road.

Both people were rushed to the Broward Health North in critical condition, according to authorities.

No other details were immediately known.