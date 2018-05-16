Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of a man who was struck and killed by a hit and run driver is pleading with the public for their help in finding the person responsible.

On Monday, May 7th, just after midnight, 60-year-old Jesus Fourcoy Cruz was riding his scooter when he was rear-ended at NW 7th Street and 111 Avenue.

Police say the driver sped off without trying to help Cruz who died.

Cruz’s family said he was a hardworking and loving grandfather.

“He was the best dad ever,” said Yoandi Fourcoy. “The best grandfather.”

Fourcoy said his father worked as a dishwasher at a restaurant at the Dolphin Mall and was struck coming home from work.

“What we feel right now is the frustration, the hurt, all together,” said Yoandi Fourcoy.

“He loved his family, I can’t believe this is happening,” said Yoandi’s wife Lorena.

Miami-Dade police say they are actually looking for two vehicles.

Security cameras captured images of both.

The one that hit Cruz, appeared to be a cream-colored sedan with a sunroof.

The other car they are looking for was driven by a witness who saw Cruz in the road but didn’t stop to help. It appeared to be a light-colored four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Civic.

“The driver could have just simply made an error, maybe not, maybe something else that we don’t know happened prior to the impact that can be explained as to why the crash occurred,” said Sgt. Frank Armendariz. “But we won’t know unless that driver comes forward.”

Yoandi Fourcoy said his father came to the U.S. from Cuba five years ago and would appreciate any help that can be given to the police to find the person who killed him.

“Call the police, call Crime Stoppers, help us,” pleaded Lorena.

Anyone with information can reach Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.