JERUSALEM (CBSMiami) – Thick black smoke billowed from burning tires as Palestinians threw stones at Israeli troops, who responded with tear gas in the Palestinian city of Ramallah on Tuesday.

Several people were seen carried on stretchers and taken in waiting ambulances.

On Monday, tens of thousands of Palestinians rallied near Israel’s border fence to protest a blockade of their territory and the move of the US Embassy to contested Jerusalem that day.

The Gaza Health Ministry said 58 Palestinians were killed in Monday’s mass border protests.

It was the deadliest day in Gaza since a 2014 war between Israel and Gaza’s ruling Hamas.

Organizers say the weekly protests are meant to bust a decade-old blockade on the territory.

Palestinian officials have cut off peace talks with the United States, saying they will not accept a deal from the Trump administration.

Emran el-Badawi, who teaches Middle Eastern studies at the University of Houston, says the embassy move does not help the situation.

“This really does represent a defacto termination of the so-called peace process. I say so-called because it’s already been sort of dead for years,” he said.

Israel and the White House have blamed Hamas, the militant group that controls the Gaza Strip, or the deadly violence.

Tuesday morning, the Israeli military said its aircraft struck a number of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in response to mass border protests. The military said it struck 11 “terror targets” in a Hamas military compound while tanks targeted another two Hamas posts in the Gaza Strip.