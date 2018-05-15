Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer charged with felony child abuse was back in court Tuesday morning.

Appearing before a judge, Officer Raymond Rosario, 44, was ordered to stay away from his daughter and ex-wife.

On March 19th, Rosario was called to his 14-year-old daughter’s school, Pinecrest Cove Academy, after the teen reportedly was disrespectful to her teacher.

Once he arrived, his daughter was called to the main office. The school’s security cameras then captured Rosario grabbing the girl by the hair and beating her. According to the arrest report, he slapped her in the face, whipped her legs with a belt, and punched her in the face.

Rosario turned himself in on April 2nd and was charged with one count of felony child abuse. He’s been suspended with pay since his arrest.