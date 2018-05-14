Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CBSMiami (CBSMiami) – After being relative dry for the last several months, welcome to the rainy season.

After a soggy Sunday, the rain continued Monday morning to fall across much of South Florida.

Scattered showers and storms will continue to sweep in throughout the day with the potential for heavy downpours and gusty winds. Due to all the wet weather we had over the weekend and additional rain expected today, flooding will be possible. We’ll also have hazardous marine conditions and a high risk of rip currents. Obviously not a good day to head out on the water boating and not safe to go swimming.

Monday saw a muggy start with mid to upper 70s. Storms will develop throughout the day and highs will be in the low 80s. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain and low 70s overnight.

We officially kick off Rainy Season on Tuesday, May 15th, and the rain chance will remain high throughout the rest of the week.

A large and somewhat disorganized area of low pressure over the eastern Gulf of Mexico continues to lift slowly north with no signs of tropical development at this time. Some increased organization is possible over the next two days before the low-pressure system crosses the Gulf coast ending tropical development chances.

Regardless of tropical development from the low-pressure system, the deep moisture feed from the Caribbean across Cuba and Florida into the eastern Gulf will continue with periods of strong storms and very heavy downpours much of this week. In summary, South Florida can expect occasional periods of steamy sunshine followed by heavy storms several times a day right into next weekend.

Models forecast we could get rainfall totals ranging from two to four inches through the end of the week, with some isolated areas possibly picking up more than four inches.