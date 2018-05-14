Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We all know how hard it can be to work exercise and fitness into our daily lives.

If you’re looking for a fun way to get moving, why not head to the Grove.

Rusty Butler and Johanna Casey are founders of the Coconut Grove run community and they are always looking to welcome more walking and running partners.

Butler and Casey started the run community at Kennedy Park more than a year ago because they got tired of driving to other neighborhoods to run. They run about three miles around the Grove and there are others that walk.

After the run, they have a stretch session, and some nights walk to a sushi spot nearby. They say they want to build a community around something that’s healthy, fun, and an opportunity to meet new people.

“We love Coconut Grove, we love the run community here and if people are looking for a place to get outside and get active and also find friends. We would love to have people come visit,” said Butler. “The biggest thing I can encourage people to do is to not set your expectations too high. Just start getting out and walking five minutes, then make that your goal, if that’s realistic set realistic expectations. Pick something that is realistic and fun and an activity and have fun with it.”

The Coconut Grove run club meets every Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. and on Saturday mornings at 7 a.m.

What is keeping you happy and healthy? Let us know what is Moving U at movingu@cbs.com for a chance to be featured!