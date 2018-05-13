Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KEY WEST (CBSMiami/FKNB) – The Key West Songwriters Festival wraps up Sunday night after treating music lovers to 50-plus shows featuring some 200 chart-topping hit-makers, talented newcomers and other performing songwriters.

Several thousand people gathered on Key West’s Duval Street late Saturday for a “main stage” concert headlined by platinum-selling recording artist Tyler Farr. Known for number-one songs including “Redneck Crazy” and “Whiskey in My Water.”

Now in its 23rd year, the Key West festival has become an annual tradition for a large group of leading country and pop songwriters and musicians.

“Just the love of music and the atmosphere in Key West, I really think, is what brings them here,” said Farr. “We’re always touring, we’re always playing shows — and it’s just good to catch up with them and be around the vibe and what makes the country music industry go round, which is great songs.”

Saturday’s “main stage” performers also included Walker Hayes, acclaimed for his recent album “boom,” and country band LANCO of “Greatest Love Story” fame.

Audiences savored everything from powerhouse country rock and blues to Americana during the festival’s five days of concerts and jam sessions. Performers shared the spotlight in island settings ranging from beaches and poolsides to a historic Cuban cultural center.

Festivities conclude with a Sunday night all-star show at Key West’s Truman Waterfront Amphitheater.

The Florida Keys News Bureau contributed to this report.