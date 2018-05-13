Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — There are heightened tensions in Israel ahead of opening the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.

The controversial move will be made official Monday with a dedication ceremony. Gov. Rick Scott, who is visiting Israel, will be on hand for the ceremony.

Scott backed the decision of President Donald Trump to shift the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The move has ignited Palestinian protests and raised fears of a further outbreak of violence.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner will preside over the embassy ceremony on Monday.

Scott has previously made two official trips to Israel, including a trade mission last December. His trip is being paid by the state.

