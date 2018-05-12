Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WESTON (CBSMiami) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office says a man named Rafael Azulay murdered his 67-year-old father and then tried to kill himself at a Weston home on Saturday morning.

And, after a search of public records and CBS 4 News archives, we’ve learned that we’ve reported on at least one case at the same home in Weston where a Dr. Rafael Azulay was arrested for domestic violence.

Inside the upscale Weston neighborhood, full of million dollar homes, the Broward Sheriff’s Office says Rafael Azulay murdered his father, Asher, and then tried to take his own life. An archived, 2017 public photo of the home on Islewood Avenue, posted on the Broward County Property Appraiser’s Office website, shows a large home with a wraparound driveway and an impressive entrance.

CBS 4 News has reported on at least one incident at the home before — the arrest of a Dr. Rafael Azulay, who has the same date of birth as the man suspected in Saturday’s homicide. That prior case from a couple of years ago focused on a domestic violence charge against Azulay involving his girlfriend. Court records show Dr. Azulay was arrested again earlier this year in another domestic violence case.

As for the incident on Saturday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office says investigators were notified at 8:40 a.m. of a shooting at the home. When the SWAT team entered, they found Asher Azulay dead and his son, Rafael, suffering from gunshot wounds.

CBS 4 News contacted an attorney listed in court records for Dr. Azulay. The attorney told CBS 4 News that he could not comment on Saturday’s case.

BSO is asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 954-493-TIPS.