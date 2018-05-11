Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Deep tropical moisture moves north into Florida over the weekend, combined with a weak upper air disturbance and a surface low-pressure area, will result in heavy showers and thunderstorms beginning Saturday and continuing into next week.

Rainfall could exceed several inches resulting in street flooding, especially on Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, several periods of heavy showers may be possible, late Saturday night into Sunday.