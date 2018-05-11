Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – There’s a precautionary boil water order in effect for parts of Coral Springs.

A contractor in the area accidentally broke a main drinking water line which means affected residents should boil their drinking water for the next two to three days.

The areas affected are Coventry, Coral Trace, Carriage Point, Ramblewood East, and The Royal Eagle Plaza and Riverside Square Commercial Plaza.

If you live or work in one of those areas, stick to bottled water and anywater used for drinking, cooking, ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes should be boiled for at least a minute before using.