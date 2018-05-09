Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Seven people the Broward Sheriff’s Office nicknamed ‘tomb raiders’ have been arrested for reportedly running a major fraud ring that focused on real estate.

Sheriff’s investigators say they stole distressed homes from the estates of 18 dead people. They would then sell, rent, or live in the homes. At times, they would allegedly sell the home to more than one person and collect the payments.

The ring would also reportedly use the power of attorney to gain access to the deceased persons’ bank accounts or social security checks.

The sheriff’s office said the netted more than $12 million before they were caught.