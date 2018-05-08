Filed Under:Food, Haagen Dazs, Ice Cream, Local TV

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Here’s something that’ll sweeten up this Tuesday.

Stop by a Häagen-Dazs store between 4 and 8 pm and receive a free scoop of ice cream.

The free, kiddie-size scoops will be served in a cup, sugar cone or cake cone and are limited to one per person.

The company wants to use the occasion to help save honey bees. Häagen Dazs relies on honey bees—a population that’s been declining in recent years—for many of their flavors.

Find participating locations here. Learn more about Free Cone Day.

