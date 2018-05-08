Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two men who were charged in a deadly Liberty City shooting will be released from police custody on Tuesday after the charges are formally dropped.

Over the weekend, police arrested 21-year-old Yaairnes Rashad Bryant and 19-year-old Anthony Clinch and charged them in a shooting nearly a month ago in which two teens were killed and two others were injured.

On Monday, Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina held a news conference to announce they were still searching for a third suspect, Deondre McDuffy, who they considered to be armed and dangerous.

Hours later, that changed and it was announced that charges would be dropped against Bryant and Clinch and they were suspending their search for McDuffy.

“I’m not gonna have a scenario where I have someone potentially sitting in jail who didn’t commit a crime,” Colina said. “That’s not the way that we function here so I’m not gonna allow that. We have to do what’s proper.”

Bryant and Clinch are scheduled to go before a judge on Tuesday who will formally drop the charges and release them.

A law enforcement source familiar with the investigation tells CBS4 News that the arrests were based on one of the witnesses positively identifying the two men. After the two men were arrested, police were provided an alibi for one of the men. The alibi was that he was at a store at the time of the shooting.

On Monday, the source said, police went to the store and pulled the surveillance footage and realized that one of the men they arrested had in fact been in the store at the time of the shooting. As a result of that information, the decision was made to drop the charges against both men and have them released from jail. In addition, the warrant for McDuffy was withdrawn.

Police said they are still investigating who was involved in the shooting.

“When we arrested them we were 150 percent sure we had the right guys, now we can’t say that,” one source told CBS4 News.

The city official said they are now “going back to the drawing board.”

“It’s not right to the victims, and it’s not right for the people we’re pursuing,” Colina said.

“My son is innocent. I will be glad when he gets his things together. My heart goes out to the parents. But he is innocent,” Yaaires Bryant’s father told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench.

When asked why he was so convinced his son is innocent, he replied, “He is. He was not raised up like that. And that’s all I have to say.”

The arrests were originally made in the shooting deaths of 17-year-old Kimson Green and 18-year-old Rickey Dixon.

Green was a member of the National Honor Society at Northwestern Senior High school, and Dixon was a former student there.

Green, Dixon and two others were together on the lawn outside a Liberty Square apartment when they were struck with gunfire in April. No motive was immediately clear but Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho says authorities believe the quadruple shooting is gang related.