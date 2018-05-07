Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Residents of a homeless sex offender camp near Hialeah who have been ordered to leave have been given an extension.

Originally, they were supposed to be gone from their roadside refuge near NW 36th Avenue and 71st Street by sunrise Monday. Now they have until Thursday, May 10th, to pack up and go.

Monday morning, Miami-Dade police showed up the area but said they were not there for enforcement.

“We want to be able to address this in a tactful way. We’d rather go in with the approach that we will educate. The time is going to come where they are going to have to move simply because of the fact that this has already been deemed by the health department as a sanitary nuisance. We also have to take into consideration the surrounding businesses, the surrounding neighborhoods. We can’t allow something that is already a sanitary nuisance to be affecting the community or the surrounding businesses,” said Miami-Dade police Det. Alvaro Zabaleta.

Police are handing out information on resources to try and get the people to move along before the Thursday deadline. The county’s sanitation services will begin cleaning the area an removing porta-potties Monday morning.