TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — The state’s Judicial Qualifications Commission has recommended to the Florida Supreme court that Miami-Dade Judge Maria Ortiz be reprimanded for not disclosing free hotel nights as gifts.

In addition the reprimand, they’ve also recommended a $5,000 fine.

Ortiz’s husband, Mariano Fernandez, is a former Miami Beach Building Department director facing felony charges for receiving unlawful compensation. Prosecutors say he accepted free hotel rooms, food, alcohol, and entertainment from RIU Hotel Group in exchange for smoothing over permits during a renovation project at a Miami Beach hotel.

The Judicial Qualifications Commission says Maria Ortiz enjoyed the same gifts, including suites in Mexico and the Dominican Republic, and should have disclosed them.

