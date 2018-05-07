Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The son of the late Kimbo Slice is trying to build on his father’s fighting legacy.

Kevin Ferguson Jr. is 5’11” and 165 pounds, nearly 100 pounds lighter than his father but when you see him in person and in the ring, it is easy to see why he’s called “Baby Slice.”

He hits like a heavy weight but can channel his martial arts background and over power his opponents.

Just like his late father, Baby Slice is a natural.

“It was always good memories,” he told CBS4’s Mike Cugno.

Remember all those street fights that made Kimbo so popular? Well Kevin Jr. was one of the few people in attendance as a young child.

“I think it made me kind of crazy for MMA. That’s why it’s so easy for me,” he said. “I’ve been around street fights and I’ve done seen it all. The fight outside the cage.”

He said nothing surprises him.

Baby Slice wrestled in high school and learned Jiu Jitsu before he ever boxed making him more of a polished mixed martial artist. He is off to a three and one professional start and says he is not trying to fill his father’s shoes. He is trying to take Kimbo’s name and legacy to a new level.

“That’s who I am. Why change? That’s like a person getting plastic surgery. Why are you changing the way you look that who you are? I am Kimbo junior. My name is Kevin Ferguson Junior why would I want to be something different? I could just be the same and make it better.”

In his most recent fight back in April Baby Slice set a Bellator record winning by submission in just 34 seconds. It’s hard to be scared of any opponent. After all, he use to spar against his father.

“He told me if I can spar with him I’d be able to fight anybody else and I wouldn’t be afraid of anybody else. It’s true because he was huge. I had to survive. I had been dropped by a body shot. I had been dropped a couple of times fighting him.”

While Baby Slice waits for his next fight, he will be training in California and has a warning for his future opponent.

“I’m always going to attack, putting the pressure on you know. If a guy hit me, rock me, I hit him and rock him back now we’ve got a fight. Now it’s a good fight but I’m just overwhelming my opponent. Imposing my will.”