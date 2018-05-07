Filed Under:Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, JetBlue, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A JetBlue flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico to Tampa was diverted to Ft. Lauderdale after one of its windshields shattered midflight.

A JetBlue worker tried to calm any worries by saying the passengers were never in grave danger. He also said that this has happened before.

The airline said the damage was just to one of the outer layers of the cockpit windscreen.

The flight landed safely around 1 p.m. Sunday. Passengers were then transferred to another plane.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch