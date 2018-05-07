Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A JetBlue flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico to Tampa was diverted to Ft. Lauderdale after one of its windshields shattered midflight.

A JetBlue worker tried to calm any worries by saying the passengers were never in grave danger. He also said that this has happened before.

The airline said the damage was just to one of the outer layers of the cockpit windscreen.

The flight landed safely around 1 p.m. Sunday. Passengers were then transferred to another plane.